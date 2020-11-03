TTG discovers Malaysia Airlines’ new hygiene protocols

Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia, teamed up with Heathrow Airport on 1 November to showcase to UK media its new protocols put in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19. This comes as the airline is promoting its recently launched Fly Confidently campaign, designed to present these new measures in an easily digestible format for customers and position the airline as a caring and vigilant business.

PROTECTIVE PROTOCOLS

Before Malaysia Airlines passengers step onboard for their flight to Kuala Lumpur they must pass a temperature check at the boarding gate and, as with UK airports and the majority of airlines, travellers must wear a face covering at all times too.

Malaysia Airlines customers are also encouraged to check in via the carrier’s app or online before departing for the airport to reduce face-to-face interactions during their journey. At Heathrow in particular, there have been a number of additional hygiene measures implemented with the same aim.