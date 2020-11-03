ao link
TTG discovers Malaysia Airlines’ new hygiene protocols

03 Nov 2020by Madeleine Barber
From flexible fares to changes in onboard service, Madeleine Barber visits Heathrow to investigate how Malaysia Airlines has adapted its customer journey to ensure passengers can fly confidently during the pandemic

Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia, teamed up with Heathrow Airport on 1 November to showcase to UK media its new protocols put in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19. This comes as the airline is promoting its recently launched Fly Confidently campaign, designed to present these new measures in an easily digestible format for customers and position the airline as a caring and vigilant business.

 

PROTECTIVE PROTOCOLS

Before Malaysia Airlines passengers step onboard for their flight to Kuala Lumpur they must pass a temperature check at the boarding gate and, as with UK airports and the majority of airlines, travellers must wear a face covering at all times too.

 

Malaysia Airlines customers are also encouraged to check in via the carrier’s app or online before departing for the airport to reduce face-to-face interactions during their journey. At Heathrow in particular, there have been a number of additional hygiene measures implemented with the same aim.

HEATHROW'S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

  • Signage enforcing social distancing rules where required, such as in the check-in queues, departure lounge seating areas and at the baggage reclaim belts
  • Protective Perspex screens where face-to-face interaction is required
  • Hundreds of contactless hand sanitiser dispensers
  • Self-cleaning anti-viral wraps fitted to security trays, lift buttons, trolleys and door handles
  • High-spec disinfecting robots, which use ultraviolet rays to kill bacteria such as Covid-19 in under one second
  • Heathrow is making progress with airport testing, now offering passengers travelling to Hong Kong from terminals two and five a swab test prior to boarding – results are available in around 60 minutes

Once onboard with Malaysia Airlines passengers will be warmly welcomed by the crew, who are kitted out in personal protective equipment such as overalls, gloves, masks and goggles. Travellers also receive a hygiene kit containing a disposable face covering, a sachet of hand sanitiser and an antibacterial wipe, while headphones, pillows and duvets or blankets remain hygienically packed. Malaysia Airlines continues its in-flight meal service, but has implemented a few tweaks such as switching to single-use cutlery and napkins to ensure there’s no cross contamination.

CREW COMMENT

“Generally I think customers do feel safe, because it’s everyone’s responsibility – the passengers, the airline, the airports – to practise these extra hygiene measures such as regular sanitising and hand washing. So as long as that is being practised, everyone can feel safe.”

Jessmine Ket, Malaysia Airlines flight stewardess

Meanwhile, there’s no need for passengers to feel apprehensive about sharing an aircraft with other travellers thanks to the A350-900’s high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. These systems are in place across the Malaysia Airlines fleet and were upgraded in February to provide an even higher level of filtration than they were offering previously. The filters remove 99.97% of airborne viruses or bacteria, with the cabin air replenished every three minutes. In addition, high-touch points such as lavatories are cleaned every 45 minutes and all cabins are thoroughly disinfected after every flight.

 

Clients needing even more reassurance that they can fly safely with Malaysia Airlines can benefit from the carrier’s Economy Flex fare plan, which offers passengers unlimited date changes free of charge and cost-free refunds. Plus, travellers choosing the Flex fare receive extra perks such as priority check in, priority boarding and priority baggage.

 

While Malaysia Airlines is currently operating a reduced number of flights across its vast network, the carrier hopes to ramp up services into Kuala Lumpur and beyond in future.

 

