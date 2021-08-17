Last month TTG Florida Fest gave agents the opportunity to win a holiday to the Sunshine State
Sue Lindsay of Brilliant Travel, which is a division of Barrhead Travel, has been named winner of the prize holiday for two.
“It feels amazing to have won and I was so excited I screamed when I read the email,” said the home-based travel agent.
“I love selling Florida but what I realised from TTG Florida Fest is that there’s still so much more to discover and to offer customers who may be on their second or third visit – this trip will really help me get to know areas I’m not so familiar with.”
The prize holiday for two includes flights with Virgin Atlantic and a five-night stay in a four-bedroom private pool villa at Encore Resort in Kissimmee, plus a Mall at Millenia voucher and personal stylist experience for two, two day passes for Fun Spot Orlando and Old Town, and two tickets for a Wild Florida air boat and safari tour.
“Encore Resort looks fantastic and I can’t wait to stay there so I can tell customers all about it, plus I’ve never been to Kissimmee either so this will be a perfect base,” explained Lindsay.
“There’s nothing like first-hand experience and with the new rides at Universal and Disney’s 50th anniversary celebrations coming up, I feel incredibly lucky to be given the chance to experience these.”
Lindsay plans to visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Polk County and Daytona Beach after learning about them at TTG Florida Fest, as well as some other experiences she’s keen to trial before recommending to clients.
“Whilst I already know about the major attractions, I’m really keen to extend my stay and discover some of the places I learned about at TTG Florida Fest such as Tampa Bay and Sanibel and Captiva so I can put new and exciting itineraries together for my customers,” she said.
“Seeing the manatees in Crystal River looks amazing and definitely something I want to do so I can tell customers about it.”
TTG Florida Fest took place 12-16 July and was the second week-long, free-to-attend series of virtual events hosted by TTG and Visit Florida. It featured panel discussions, masterclasses, experiential activities, training sessions and networking opportunities, with all content available to watch on demand now at ttgmedia.com/florida-fest.
“TTG Florida Fest was fantastic!” said Lindsay. “The presentations really brought the destinations to life and I learned so much from the week, especially about areas that are off the beaten track such as Caladesi Island and Dunedin – Florida is such a fabulous destination with something for everyone and I loved finding out more about it.”