Sue Lindsay of Brilliant Travel, which is a division of Barrhead Travel, has been named winner of the prize holiday for two.

“It feels amazing to have won and I was so excited I screamed when I read the email,” said the home-based travel agent.

“I love selling Florida but what I realised from TTG Florida Fest is that there’s still so much more to discover and to offer customers who may be on their second or third visit – this trip will really help me get to know areas I’m not so familiar with.”