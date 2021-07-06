Details of a prize holiday have now been confirmed
Attendees at TTG Florida Fest will have the opportunity to win a five-night Florida holiday for two by answering quiz questions at various virtual events throughout the week (12-16 July).
The prize holiday includes flights with Virgin Atlantic and a five-night stay in a four-bedroom private pool villa at Encore Resort in Kissimmee, while a range of activities are also being given away to the lucky winner and their guest.
A Mall at Millenia voucher and personal stylist experience for two is part of the prize package, as are two day passes for Fun Spot Orlando and Old Town, plus two tickets for a Wild Florida air boat and safari tour.
TTG Florida Fest is a week-long, free-to-attend series of virtual events featuring panel discussions, masterclasses, experiential activities, training sessions and networking opportunities.
For the chance to win the prize holiday, register for and attend TTG Florida Fest.