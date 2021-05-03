Madeira is one of only a small number of green list destinations available for operators like Tui to offer

Madeira is one of only a small number of green list destinations available for operators like Tui to offer

After travelling to Madeira with Tui earlier this week, TTG’s special projects editor Madeleine Barber reports on the new holiday travel landscape – and how changes have affected traveller sentiment.

With stringent Covid-19 testing and stricter health and safety rules, there’s no doubt holiday travel in 2021 feels different and comes with new challenges.

But exactly how much of a hassle is it to meet the requirements?

I flew to the Portuguese island of Madeira with Tui on Monday (17 May), the day the government allowed international leisure travel to resume, to explore what Brits can expect from package holidays this summer.

So is the promise of sun, sea and sand enough to make holidays worth the extra effort?

The first – and perhaps largest – hurdle clients need to conquer is testing. Tui is leading the way in simplifying this process by offering its customers subsidised test packages from Chronomics.

A £20pp Green package comprises a lateral flow test and a PCR test to meet the UK government’s requirements for a pre-departure test and another test within two days of returning from a green list destination.

Tui’s Green+ package costs £60pp and also includes in the test(s) required by the customer’s destination which for me, as I’m not vaccinated against Covid-19 and was heading to Madeira, was a Fit to Fly PCR test to be taken up to 72 hours prior to departure.