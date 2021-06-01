The all-new Travel Industry Awards by TTG, in association with Virgin Atlantic, will take place at Magazine London on 30 September.

Tickets for the all-new Travel Industry Awards by TTG have gone on sale, including a special rate for those made redundant within the last 12 months.

The half-price ticket includes access to the champagne reception, three-course Maltese-inspired dinner and post-show party, as well as access to a dedicated dress hire partner and reduced hotel rates.

Three other rates are on offer – Individual, Standard Table or Premium Table.

The Standard Table offers places for 10 with half a bottle of wine for each guest.

Meanwhile the Premium Table also offers places for 10 but includes five additional bottles of wine for your table as well as priority seating closer to the entertainment, VIPs and judges.