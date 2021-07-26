TTG Media is collecting signatures on the letter, which you can sign below. It will be delivered to the PM and chancellor later this month.

It comes almost a year to the day after TTG launched the #SaveTravel campaign, where we collected 12,000 signatures from across the sector in support of a letter to transport secretary Grant Shapps.

TTG has also created a template letter echoing our demands, which readers can send to their local MP asking for their support so they, in turn, can keep up the pressure on their Westminster colleagues.

We will also be creating a series of marketing assets for agents to use to help boost consumer confidence and remind them to use agents when booking a holiday.

’Enough is enough’

Sophie Griffiths, editor of TTG said: “Almost a year to the day that we first launched #SaveTravel, it is shameful that we are having to urge government – once again – to step up and support the UK travel industry.

“Yes, it is fantastic we have seen travel restarting this summer, but the government’s shambolic approach to the traffic light scheme has hammered consumer confidence, which remains at an all time low. Many business leaders are already experiencing sleepless nights as September and the end of furlough approaches, and are already expressing fears as to how long their businesses can survive. The lack of government understanding and support for this industry is disgraceful and we believe enough is enough.”

How to back the campaign

Just enter your post code in the Parliament UK "find your MP" tool linked below to get their email address, and then hit "email your local MP here". This will bring up a template email. All you have to do then is to paste in their email address, add their name and your name/business – and then hit send. Remember, you can email both your own local MP and your business’s constituency MP if they’re different.

Read the full letter to Johnson and Sunak here | Sign the letter here | Email your local MP here | Find your local MP’s email address