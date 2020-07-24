TTG is launching a campaign to #SaveTravel, as the industry continues to reel from the devastating impacts of the coronavirus crisis.
More than 12,000 jobs have already been lost following the collapse of household names such as Flybe, Shearings, and Cruise and Maritime Voyages, while airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies have announced huge redundancies.
At least a further 24,000 jobs are also now at risk from travel companies that have announced plans to axe roles as the sector struggles to survive.
The latest government developments on Saturday night which saw the Foreign Office advise against all but essential travel to mainland Spain, giving the travel industry just six hours to prepare for the mammoth changes, underlined the government’s lack of understanding or appreciation of the complexities facing the sector.
This was further emphasised on Monday evening, when this advice was extended to include the Balearics and Canaries, again, without any warning.
TTG, like most in the industry, believes this is not good enough.
The #SaveTravel campaign will raise awareness of the fragile state of the travel industry among both consumers and government.
It is also demanding ministers urgently recognise the need for a financial package of help for the industry.
We know these are only small steps, but TTG believes more needs to be done to raise awareness in government of the horrific plight facing our industry.
Look out for more details on #SaveTravel and how else you can lend your support to the campaign, coming soon.