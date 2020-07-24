More than 12,000 jobs have already been lost following the collapse of household names such as Flybe, Shearings, and Cruise and Maritime Voyages, while airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies have announced huge redundancies.

At least a further 24,000 jobs are also now at risk from travel companies that have announced plans to axe roles as the sector struggles to survive.

The latest government developments on Saturday night which saw the Foreign Office advise against all but essential travel to mainland Spain, giving the travel industry just six hours to prepare for the mammoth changes, underlined the government’s lack of understanding or appreciation of the complexities facing the sector.

This was further emphasised on Monday evening, when this advice was extended to include the Balearics and Canaries, again, without any warning.

TTG, like most in the industry, believes this is not good enough.