TTG Luxury conference to make live comeback

The event was pivoted to an online version last year, but will now be held live on Monday 18 October at The Biltmore, Mayfair, one of the newest luxury hotels in London.

Under the theme of What Next For Luxury Travel, the agenda for the day-long conference will be expertly curated by TTG Luxury’s editor April Hutchinson.

Held in partnership with Celebrity Cruises, the conference will feature a mix of trend-spotting intelligence, insightful panels and inspirational speakers.

Heading up the agenda will be a session with Jenny Southan, founder and chief executive of Globetrender, a leading travel and lifestyle trends agency. Southan will share her predictions for luxury travel into 2022 and assess the impact the pandemic has had on the wider travel and consumer landscape.

Joining the speaker line up is Mark Duguid, managing director, Carrier; Cat Jones, founder and chief executive, Byway; George Morgan-Grenville, founder and chief executive of Red Savannah; Jason Oshiokpekhai, managing director, Global Travel Collection; and David Ox, founder and director, Winged Boots.

“We are putting together an agenda that will really help delegates navigate through ongoing testing times, and provide inspiration, insight and ideas that can help luxury travel businesses retain their place in the life of the luxury traveller,” said Hutchinson.

“We often hear the luxury sector recovers first after a crisis, and while we know there is still a long way to go, I feel the green shoots are poking through – the conference will be a well-timed event at which to come together, share experiences, support each other and learn about the opportunities sure to emerge as affluent travellers get on the move again. In my years in travel, there’s never felt like such an more important event for the luxury sector to come together again.”

Delegates will be welcomed for coffee first thing, with a full day of content starting from 9.30, and plenty of other networking opportunities over further breaks and lunch.

Earlybird tickets for £149 will be available until 10 September, and after that time, will cost £199. A 10% discount is also available for TTG+ members to attend.

• Tickets for the TTG Luxury Travel Summit: What Next For Luxury Travel are now available.