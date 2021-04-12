TTG Luxury to return as standalone magazine this summer

As TTG Luxury enters into its 15th year in 2021, the luxury sector’s leading title will be coming back in print as a standalone magazine this summer.

The award-winning magazine will return in June and will also now benefit from being mailed exclusively, sent to a fully refreshed, recently qualified circulation of premium travel professionals across the UK.

Even during the brief pause in standalone publication, luxury content has been maintained in TTG, with a regular dedicated section for TTG Luxury, alongside regular sector updates and exclusive features online, and via the weekly digital newsletter.

“I’m so excited to bring TTG Luxury back in all its glory this summer,” said editor April Hutchinson. “Throughout the crisis, we have continued to deliver plenty of informative and inspiring content across all our channels, striving to support the sector however we can, but I am thrilled to now be giving the magazine a renewed focus. We’ve all been through undoubtedly the darkest times of late, and I hope the new standalone edition of TTG Luxury will provide a host of inspirational ideas and insight as the sector rebuilds.”

As before the crisis, luxury news will continue to appear in TTG, ensuring a consistent range of sector content in TTG Media’s leading monthly magazine, while the TTG Luxury digital newsletter will continue weekly also.



“TTG Luxury has blazed a trail in both media and luxury travel since 2007, championing and informing the sector under the leadership of April, the trade’s most respected luxury travel expert,” said Daniel Pearce, CEO of TTG Media.

“With our renewed laser focus, TTG Luxury will continue to keep the community connected in an inspiring way in print, along with a portfolio of unique virtual and live events of the highest quality,” added Pearce. “We cannot wait to send the magazine to our engaged audience once again, and support them as we look forward to the return of luxury travel, which historically has been among the first to flourish after a crisis.”



Throughout the pandemic, TTG Luxury’s commitment to the luxury travel community has been as concerted as ever, with events launched such as the Restart Luxury Travel Festival and the In Conversation With video series.



Sector favourites such as the TTG Luxury Travel Summit were pivoted online, while four successful virtual Luxpo events connected 42 partners and more than 80 engaged specialist agents across the UK in one-to-one meetings during the crisis.

In 2021, there will be a further two Luxpo events, as well as the TTG Luxury Travel Summit in October, a market-leading conference programme attracting some of the most inspirational figures in luxury travel.

The sector’s first dedicated luxury travel awards programme, the TTG Luxury Travel Awards, which champions brilliance and connects the sector – will be back for 2022, with the entry process starting later this summer.

TTG Luxury Journeys, taking agents on the most incredible fam trips, will also be back when safe and easy to do so, offering bespoke options to partners looking to showcase their products and destinations.

• To find out more about TTG Luxury’s exciting plans for print and across the portfolio, contact James Francis.