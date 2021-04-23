TTG Media has been nominated for two PPA Awards, largely considered the “Oscars of journalism”

TTG Media has been nominated for two PPA Awards, largely considered the “Oscars of journalism”

TTG Media has been shortlisted for three major industry awards for our work around mental health and our response to the Covid-19 crisis.

TTG’s industry-leading Get Travel Talking initiative has been shortlisted for Campaign of the Year at the PPA Awards, largely considered the “Oscars of journalism”.

Driven by TTG senior reporter Tom Parry, the initiative was launched in September 2020, aimed at encouraging the travel industry to open up about mental health. He also hosted a series of dedicated seminars featuring inspirational speakers and national mental health advocates throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative prompted the industry to unite at the beginning of 2021 with individuals taking to social media to advocate their own Get Travel Talking mental health pledges, encouraging others to look after themselves as the crisis continued to grip the industry.

Elsewhere TTG editor Sophie Griffiths has been shortlisted for PPA Editor of the Year alongside editors from magazines including Elle UK, The Big Issue, Radio Times and Good Housekeeping.

Meanwhile TTG Media has also been shortlisted for Brand of the Year – Business Media at the Campaign Publishing Awards 2021, alongside companies such as the Financial Times.

Daniel Pearce, CEO, TTG Media said: “The last 13 months have presented extraordinary challenges for the entire travel industry - including TTG. But I couldn’t be prouder of the way in which the entire TTG team has responded, working around the clock to support the industry in its hour of need.

“Our Get Travel Talking initiative was never more important than over the last year, and it’s fantastic to see the incredible work of our tireless team being recognised in such prestigious award nominations.”