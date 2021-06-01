Readers will have access to unlimited news stories as well as other TTG+ benefits

TTG Media is opening up all TTG+ content to readers this week in support of #TravelDayofAction, as the industry unites together on 23 June to “speak up for travel”.

Readers will have access to unlimited news stories – including live reporting from Westminster – the TTG Travel Agent Tracker reports and all previous events on demand – including exclusive PwC reports analysing the UK consumer market.

TTG+ was introduced in September, building a strong community of members with access to TTG+ content including the Supplier Directory Live, TTG’s fortnightly Travel Agent Tracker, monthly live seminars, exclusive analyses and the entire TTG archive dating back to 1953.

However to mark the unprecedented action on 23 June as the industry unites to raise awareness of the plight of this sector, TTG will be opening up access to all areas of the site.