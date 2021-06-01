TTG readers are invited to attend a free dedicated LGBT+ training event in partnership with the Italian National Tourist Board to find out how to sell Italy as an LGBT+ destination.

Taking place on the afternoon of Friday 2 July the event will be moderated TTG editor Sophie Griffiths and will feature the latest market research into how Italy is perceived as an LGBT+ destination as well as a panel discussion exploring all that Italy has to offer LGBT+ travellers.

Findings from TTG’s survey, which asked readers how friendly Italy is perceived to be towards same sex couples, will also be revealed during the afternoon.

The seminar will close with a networking session over a glass of Prosecco, with the first 25 who sign up receiving a free prosecco hamper worth £29.

The afternoon will begin at 3:30 and run until 5pm.

To sign up for the free event on 2 July, click here.