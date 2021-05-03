The sessions will be held every other Thursday at 1pm (Credit: Nik Macmillan / Unsplash)

TTG will take part in the first in a series of a new fortnightly Clubhouse events hosted by C&M Travel Recruitment and the Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (GTTP).

Sessions will focus on the latest HR, legal and recruitments trends in travel, and offer up-to-date news, advice and insights.



Account manager Emma Male will join hosts Barbara Kolosinska, C&M director, and Claire Steiner, travel HR and talent professional and GTTP UK director, for the lunchtime discussion and Q&A on Thursday (27 May), which starts at 1pm.



Adolfo Penzato, Sandals’ head of human resources, will also be on hand to answer participants questions and queries.