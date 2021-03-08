More than 500 guests tuned in to the virtual event, which was sprinkled with plenty of glamour and surprises.

Elsewhere, in the special awards categories Sarah Davis of The Personal Travel Agents At Co-Operative Travel, was named Community Hero, while Helen Dooley of More Travel was crowned Customer Service Champion.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson was bestowed the Contribution to Travel award.

See the full list of TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies winners here.

TTG editor Sophie Griffiths said: “Now in its sixth year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us scour the UK and Ireland to find the hardest-working, most committed and most successful travel agency businesses in the land.

“Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, travel agents have been tested to their limits over the past 12 months.

“But the best agencies have shone particularly brightly, working tirelessly – often for little or no reward – to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their customers.

“From repatriating huge volumes of travellers from around the world at the start of the crisis to battling for refunds on their behalf for months on end, their worth really has been proven."