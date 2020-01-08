TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
TTG Top 50 winners to hit the airwaves

13 Jan 2020by Pippa Jacks

The TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2020 winners will receive invaluable exposure on local radio stations thanks to a tie-up with broadcast PR agency Markettiers.

The agency, a specialist in broadcast and online media relations, podcast strategies, social media, and crisis comms, will work with TTG to secure radio slots for the 12 high street agencies who come top overall in their regional categories.

 

Paul Nelson, former press and PR manager for World Travel Market, joined Markettiers last year as head of travel and tourism.

 

The agency uses its longstanding relationships with producers and editors to help its clients secure quality interview and content placement opportunities with regional, national and international media outlets across TV, radio and online.

 

For each of TTG’s 12 regional category champions, Markettiers will develop a dedicated regional broadcast campaign to turn those agents into local celebrities, highlight how successful those businesses are, increase the business’s exposure, and ultimately help them win new clients.

 

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “We know local media coverage can give a travel agency a big boost, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Markettiers to give our regional champions this opportunity to make a splash in their local area.”

 

Nelson added: “Markettiers is really excited to be working alongside the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative to be able to demonstrate the power and influence of broadcast media and help the winners become even more successful through gaining wider brand awareness and new customers.”

 

Don't miss out

There are just two weeks left to enter the Community Hero and Customer Service Champion categories of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies awards. Nominate online by 27 January here.

agents
