Florida is among both Gold Medal and Premier Holidays' most in-demand destinations

Agents have reported a spike in interest for US and Canada trips, with new enquiries up by more than half in the last two weeks of April.

Nearly half of all respondents to TTG’s latest Travel Agent Tracker survey (47%) received new enquiries for the region in the two weeks to Friday 30 April. This is up from just under a third (31%) in the two weeks to Friday 16 April.



Bookings are up sharply too; 30% of respondents to the latest Tracker survey said they took new US and Canada bookings in the two weeks to 30 April, up from 20% earlier in the month.



The US’s rapid vaccination programme has raised hopes of the States making an early appearance on the UK government’s "green list", which would allow quarantine-free travel between the two countries to resume.



While Canada hasn’t achieved the pace with its roll-out, both agents and operators note rising confidence among travellers to book Canada – particularly for 2022 and beyond.



One agent highlighted a £54,000 family booking to Orlando for August; other notable bookings flagged by agents over the past two weeks included a £26,000 Canada, Alaska and Rocky Mountaineer trip.