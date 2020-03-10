Linking with our Coronavirus Update hub, which is providing rolling news on the crisis for the industry, the Coronavirus Travel Business Support Service will aim to be a one-stop shop for business support, individual help and links to all the online resources that agents can use for further guidance.

The service includes a Q&A facility which is aiming to answer every question that travel agents have about the crisis, and how it impacts on their business. TTG Media is assembling a team of legal and travel experts to answer those questions for you, as well as drawing on the combined 100+ years of travel industry experience among our editorial team.

We are also opening up a new dedicated forum on the TTG Facebook group to enable members of the TTG community to provide the provide the best guidance and support they can to each other.

Resources on the new service also include:

Government support information and links

Banking information and links

Guidance on charitable support from Abta Lifeline and others

HMRC tax advice for business owners – who to talk to if you need to defer payments

Wellbeing advice – how you can best look after yourself during the crisis

Regular opinion pieces and guidance from industry experts

Visit the new service here