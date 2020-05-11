TTG's Digital Destinations Festival 2020 - Seminar Session 3: green shoots and new opportunities

by Pippa Jacks

The final session of TTG’s DestFest seminar considered recent consumer research into future travel plans, and asked leading tour operators which destinations clients are currently booking, and explored other trends and opportunities. A panel featured Der Touristik UK boss Derek Jones; dnata Travel Europe’s Lisa McAuley; and Advantage Travel Partnership’s Julia Lo-Bue Said

To continue reading... Please log in below or join now for free unlimited access.

Join now For assistance contact support@ttgmedia.com