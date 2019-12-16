“It was with some trepidation we pulled on our frankly ridiculous costumes and then padded out to the pool to face our ordeal,” said the team. “And it truly did chill us all to the bone.



"However, it was only when we got out that we truly savoured those most basic of privileges – a towel, a warm shower and a hot drink – that we take for granted.



“Working in central London, every day we’re confronted, and troubled, by the homelessness epidemic that has swept across the country in recent years.

"We recognise our efforts here at TTG go only a small way towards addressing the issue, and would urge anyone who can help make a difference by supporting a charity like Crisis to do so this Christmas.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ttgfreezergeezers