The campaign features a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak demanding greater financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme which is currently due to end on September 30.

Hundreds of readers have already signed the letter, joining the likes of shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon as well as Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey who have both publicly stated their support for TTG’s #SaveTravelJobs campaign.

In a dedicated video McMahon tells TTG readers: “If we don’t save travel jobs that means our regions, our households and our economy ultimately will be much worse off.”

He called for “far more support” for travel firms, which he said had been “absolutely devastated” over the past 18 months by inbound and outbound restrictions.

Meanwhile, Davey responded to a letter from his constituent TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce, where he stressed: “On the issue you have raised, I am clear these measures need to be accompanied by a sector-specific package of support for the travel and aviation industry, with clear environmental conditions attached.”

