The campaign features a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak demanding greater financial support for the industry, including an extension to the furlough scheme which is currently due to end on September 30.

More than 1,200 readers have already signed the letter, joining the likes of shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon as well as Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey who have both publicly stated their support for TTG’s #SaveTravelJobs campaign.

In a dedicated video McMahon tells TTG readers: “If we don’t save travel jobs that means our regions, our households and our economy ultimately will be much worse off.”

He called for “far more support” for travel firms, which he said had been “absolutely devastated” over the past 18 months by inbound and outbound restrictions.

Meanwhile, Davey responded to a letter from his constituent TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce, where he stressed: “On the issue you have raised, I am clear these measures need to be accompanied by a sector-specific package of support for the travel and aviation industry, with clear environmental conditions attached.”

On Thursday (12 August), travel industry members took part in TTG’s latest Twitterstorm - posting the same tweet simultaneously at 11am - to keep up pressure on Johnson and Sunak and reiterate the campaign’s focuses.

The message read: "Furlough ends next month and for 1000s of people it will mean the end of their jobs in travel firms across the UK. Your lack of dedicated financial support for this sector @borisjohnson @rishisunak has been shameful. Now is the time to deliver vital help and #SaveTravelJobs."

Aaaaand here they come! Fantastic to see Twitter flooded once again with the latest travel Twitterstorm - the louder we shout, the harder to ignore! #SaveTravelJobs @BorisJohnson @RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/m5EBUvnmZO — Sophie Griffiths (@TTGTravelQueen) August 12, 2021

