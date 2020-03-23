Alexis Coles-Barrasso has been working with TTNG since 2010 before she joined the board as the PR and communications director in March 2019.

She is now "pursuing new career opportunities".

Gary Lewis, chief executive of TTNG, said: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Alexis.

"As a team, we are grateful for her support and contribution over the years and on behalf of all of us at The Travel Network Group, we wish her well.’’

TTNG will not be recruiting for a new PR and communications director.