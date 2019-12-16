The Travel Network Group has doubled its marketing spend on building customer trust following the collapse of Thomas Cook.
Following Cook’s demise in September, Trust Us-themed advertising materials were distributed to the company’s members to try and build customer confidence in the industry.
These include quick-to-market offers and social media creatives.
This was followed by a Love Travel campaign, which aimed to stimulate the market with a new message.
On 23 December the company launched a third campaign, Create Your Moment, in time for peaks.
All of this material represents more than twice the amount of the company’s normal spend on marketing.
"The thinking behind the Trust Us campaign was to give our members collateral that really positioned them as a trusted voice of their local community and in their online space," said Gary Lewis, TTNG’s chief executive.
The group’s latest campaign focuses on igniting the nation’s love for travel.
Lewis said: “The campaign theme, Create Your Moment, centres around on how everyone has their own idea of a perfect holiday.
"Whether it’s visiting one of the natural wonders of the world, enjoying the delights of a river cruise or simply spending time away with the family.
"We’ve tried to encapsulate all types of travel with imagery that will reach a wide range of demographics and the target audiences of our members.”
Create Your Moment materials include window dressings, social media offers, web banners, personalised videos, weekly email marketing, and text messages.
Head of external marketing services at the company, James Neal, will be working with members on a one-to-one basis throughout peaks.