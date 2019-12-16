Following Cook’s demise in September, Trust Us-themed advertising materials were distributed to the company’s members to try and build customer confidence in the industry.

These include quick-to-market offers and social media creatives.

This was followed by a Love Travel campaign, which aimed to stimulate the market with a new message.

On 23 December the company launched a third campaign, Create Your Moment, in time for peaks.

All of this material represents more than twice the amount of the company’s normal spend on marketing.

"The thinking behind the Trust Us campaign was to give our members collateral that really positioned them as a trusted voice of their local community and in their online space," said Gary Lewis, TTNG’s chief executive.