Lewis said it was vital govt relaxed the PTRs to ease the refund burden on travel businesses

However, as consumers act as tacit creditors for travel businesses by paying for their holidays months in advance of the date of travel, most companies do not have the cash to process refunds en masse.

Under the PTRs, where a package arrangement cannot be fulfilled, customers are due a refund within 14 days. This is manageable in the event, for instance, of a single travel company collapsing, or the Foreign Office advising against all but essential travel to a single specific destination.

Lewis on Tuesday (7 April) appealed directly to secretary of state for business Alok Sharma and called on his department to support the travel industry by making "the right decision" and amending the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs).

Agents, operators and other travel businesses are processing an unprecedented wave of refunds and rebookings owing to cancellations arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen countries shut their borders and the Foreign Office advise against all non-essential travel worldwide "indefinitely".

Abta is advising businesses offer a temporary "credit note", which would currently be valid until the end of July, although Abta is seeking to extend this until the end of March 2021, that can be used to book a future holiday to the same value, or otherwise be refunded at a later date once the scheme is put on a legal footing and the immediate Covid-19 crisis for businesses has abated.



TTNG said that over the past few weeks, it has supported Abta and the CAA – which are believed to be broadly aligned in their stance on easing the PTRs – in conversations with the government around the legislation.



Abta on Tuesday launched its Save Future Travel campaign, urging travel businesses to contact their local MP to tell them their story and detail the effect the pandemic is having on their livelihoods.

’Inundated’

"While we welcomed the government’s quick response to support businesses, we call for immediate action on PTRs," said Lewis.

"We have been in constant communication with Abta and the CAA, offering the secretary of state for BEIS [the government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy] a consolidated and evidenced view on how this situation is impacting travel businesses across our membership and the industry at large.



"A decision from the government should be imminent in order to avoid businesses collapsing in the short term."