The consortium will host a series of marketing workshops across the country this year focusing on social media basics and benefits; roll out new social media tools and services; and offer a new video editing platform allowing members to quickly create engaging video content for social media.



Chief executive Gary Lewis said the pivot in marketing strategy would build on a lot of the existing tools, training and social media content the consortium already offers members.



“After the success of our 2019 Evolution strategy, we discovered a common theme across our membership was their desire to further understand social media and capitalise on the benefits it can provide," said Lewis. "We have therefore developed a roadmap of training workshops, new social media tools and services to support our members with their journey, no matter what experience level they are at.”



Between March and October, TTNG will host five marketing workshops emphasising the importance, at least initially, of a simple, consistent and strategic approach to social media.



A new cluster day-style seminar, to be held in central London in March, will focus on social media advertising, with a particular aim to target members who feel they have the basics covered and now want to understand how to convert their social media activity into a measurable return on investment, and monitor this.