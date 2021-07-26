The first has departed Birmingham, from which the airline will offer a weekly flight to Jamaica. Tui Airways will also operate three times a week to the island from Gatwick and twice weekly from Manchester this summer, making a total of 88 flights.

Tui is now operating to more than 20 destinations following the start of the school summer holidays.

It said: “The number of departing guests in the UK almost doubled compared to the weekend a week ago.

“The Mediterranean holiday destinations are particularly popular, especially the Balearic Islands and the Spanish mainland.

“The Greek islands, especially Rhodes, are also high on the popularity scale of the British, ranking among the three most popular destinations of all.”

Tui UK will resume its Croatia programme in the next few days.