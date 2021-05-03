Tui Group has seen UK bookings for Portugal leap 182% following the government’s "green list" announcement last week.

Speaking on a financial results call this morning Tui Group chief executive Fritz Joussen said Portugal and Madeira were the most in-demand destinations from the UK.

Joussen lamented though that more destinations were not on the UK’s green list, given the low incidence rates in some.

“The UK for me is a bit of an obstacle because vaccinations are high and incidence rates enormously low, but it seems the country is very cautious,” said Joussen.

“Portuguese new bookings are sky-rocketing (up 182% weekend-on-weekend between 30 April-2 May and 7-9 May).

“We put on more flights, Dreamliners instead of 737s, because we couldn’t even find the slots to fly to Portugal.”

He questioned though why destinations such as Majorca or the Canaries hadn’t been added to the green list, with incidence rates comparable with the UK’s.

“But the hope this will change in the next weeks,” added Joussen, adding that customers were still booking, assuming that by July, travel to more destinations will be possible from the UK.