TUi believes the UK's vaccination programme will have an 'immediate impact' on consumer behaviour (Credit: Daniel Schludi / Unsplash)

TUi believes the UK's vaccination programme will have an 'immediate impact' on consumer behaviour (Credit: Daniel Schludi / Unsplash)

Tui chief Fritz Joussen has hailed the UK’s Covid vaccination programme, but warned testing will remain an important feature to ensure safety when travel resumes.

Joussen said that should the UK hit its current vaccination targets, it would have an "immediate impact" on Britons’ booking and travel behaviour this summer.



He added the programme had given Tui hope other important European source markets would be able accelerate their programmes in the weeks and months to come.



"Even if there are delays in the first vaccination phase in some European countries, the vaccination campaigns will lead to the restoration of basic freedoms in many areas of life in the coming months," said Joussen.



"The more determinedly the vaccination campaigns are implemented, the faster we can return to true freedom to travel."