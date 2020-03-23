Marella Cruise holidays travelling up to and including 31 May will also no longer operate, while Tui River Cruise operations, which had been due to launch last month, will now start on 26 November.



"We are constantly monitoring the situation and will start taking people on holiday again as soon as we are able to do so," said Tui.

"At this point in time, nobody can accurately predict when that will be, so for the time being we will keep a close eye on our programme and continue to amend and adapt timings in line with the latest global travel advice.



"We will update our customers as soon as we can of any changes to their holidays. We, like other travel companies, want to travel again as soon as we possibly can and will do so in line with government advice."