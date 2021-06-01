Holidays to more than 20 destinations have been cancelled “due to ongoing uncertainty” around international travel

Holidays to more than 20 destinations have been cancelled “due to ongoing uncertainty” around international travel

Tui has cancelled holidays to more than 20 destinations until late July “due to ongoing uncertainty” around international travel this summer.

Customers booked to travel to mainland Spain, La Palma, a number of Greek islands, Italy and Croatia, as well as Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia up to including 21 July, are being notified of the cancellations.

Tui said its Lakes & Mountains programme would also not be operating before that date, along with holidays to Jamaica, Mexico, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Aruba.

“We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on the 15 July,” said the company in an update.

Tui has also cancelled bookings using third-party airlines until after 21 July, covering destinations in North America, Asia and the Indian Ocean.

“All customers impacted by these cancellations will be contacted directly and will be able to request a full cash refund, or to change to a later date or alternative holiday and receive a booking incentive,” Tui added.

“If we need to cancel any future holidays because of updated government guidance, or as a result of reviewing our holiday programmes, we will be in touch directly and aim to give customers at least 7 days’ notice.”