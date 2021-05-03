Tui’s chief Fritz Joussen defended the company’s decision to have certain amber destinations on sale from the UK in the next month – such as Greece – despite transport secretary Grant Shapps’ comments that amber and red destinations should not be visited unless essential.

“When you are amber you have a choice. We are not here to educate customers but serve them,” said Joussen following the release of Tui Group’s financial results this morning.

He added later: “Nobody can say we don’t put safety first.

“It’s not my judgement to say something is yellow, green, red. It’s for authorities to say that.

“When you put things to amber you put a lot of obligations to customers.