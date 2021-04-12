Tui chief Fritz Joussen has reiterated his and the holiday giant’s belief it will yet be a "decent summer", despite the challenges posed by the ongoing Covid crisis.

Speaking to the BBC’s Talking Business on Friday (16 April), Joussen said he and Tui were confident vaccination programmes across many of Tui’s source markets would prevent some of the chaos of last summer.



Joussen said the company was preparing for additional testing and vaccination checks at borders, and stressed it was vital the cost of testing was further reduced.



He added testing could prove as effective as vaccination in preventing further spread of the virus, but only if it was affordable.



It echoes comments made by Tui Group purchasing director Helen Caron who on Thursday (15 April) told a virtual conference hosted by the Cyprus Hotel Managers Association destinations must focus on reducing testing costs.



She said it was unlikely holidaymakers would be able to "bear the cost" of having to take multiple Covid tests to go on holiday.