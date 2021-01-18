Tui Care Foundation is to continue supporting families in destinations which have been badly affected by the loss of tourism during the pandemic.

The tour operator’s foundation has been supplying aid packages to disadvantaged families in destinations such as Mexico, Jamaica, Egypt, Morocco, Spain and the Cape Verde Islands through its Corona Relief Fund, which was launched 2020 to help these communities.



The foundation is working with local partners to provide food, meals and toiletries for disadvantaged people, with this aid already reaching more than 40,000 people. This work is funded through donations from Tui’s customers and staff.



Thomas Ellerbeck, chairman of the Tui Care Foundation, said: “Many people in holiday destinations have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic and the travel restrictions.