Tui has announced a slew of cancellations to its European summer programme until at least 31 October, including holiday hotspots in Italy and mainland Spain.
The travel giant’s programmes in Austria, Italy and Slovenia (Tui Lakes and Mountains including non-Tui flights); Bulgaria (Varna and Bourgas); Italy (Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria); Mainland Spain (Almeria and Girona) and Malta (except non-Tui flights) and Montenegro have all been cancelled until 31 October.
Tui’s programmes in non-European destinations have also been cancelled, due to “ongoing uncertainty around travel”. Florida and Mexico (Cancun); India, Indonesia, Italy (Sicily and Sardinia); Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), UAE (Abu Dhabi) and USA with non-TUI flights have all been cancelled up to and including 31 August.
Meanwhile Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Italy (Naples), Mexico (Puerto Vallarta), Turkey and Tunisia, Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago with non-Tui flights have all been cancelled up to and including 4 September.
It comes as Tui called for the easing of travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated.
Chief executive Fritz Joussen said: “Vaccination protects – vaccinated people are protected and are no longer a significant risk to others. Those who are not, or hardly at risk, should now have their liberties fully restored. This is especially true for children and young people, for whom vaccinations are not compulsory,” The Telegraph reported.
“Whether one gets vaccinated or not is and remains a personal decision. However, a few should not be allowed to permanently set the pace and restrict the everyday life of the majority,” he added.
Tui’s recently released third-quarter results showed the UK was lagging behind other key European source markets, particularly Germany, for summer 2021 holidays.
Joussen said at the time he did not think this would mark a permanent reduction in capacity from the UK but he blamed the lack of “predictability” created by the UK government’s traffic light system and high cost of PCR tests for the sluggish British market this summer.