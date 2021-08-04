The travel giant’s programmes in Austria, Italy and Slovenia (Tui Lakes and Mountains including non-Tui flights); Bulgaria (Varna and Bourgas); Italy (Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria); Mainland Spain (Almeria and Girona) and Malta (except non-Tui flights) and Montenegro have all been cancelled until 31 October.

Tui’s programmes in non-European destinations have also been cancelled, due to “ongoing uncertainty around travel”. Florida and Mexico (Cancun); India, Indonesia, Italy (Sicily and Sardinia); Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), UAE (Abu Dhabi) and USA with non-TUI flights have all been cancelled up to and including 31 August.

Meanwhile Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Italy (Naples), Mexico (Puerto Vallarta), Turkey and Tunisia, Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago with non-Tui flights have all been cancelled up to and including 4 September.