Tui has brought its premium club brand Robinson to Cyprus, with its first property due to open this summer on the island’s south coast.

Robinson Cyprus is situated in a large bay with sea views. The property was taken on last year and has undergone extensive renovation and expansion over the winter.



It is situated around 30 minutes from Larnaca International airport, and 90 minutes from Paphos airport.



It becomes Robinson’s 26th property in a portfolio that now stretches across 15 countries.



The hotel will cater for couples, solo travellers and families, with a wide range of kids’ clubs available.



There are also opportunities for active pursuits and water sports, including sailing, surfing and kite-surfing facilities on-site.



Robinson will also offer a range of wellness options and treatments, including a spa.