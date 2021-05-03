Mexico (pictured: Los Cabos) is among the destinations to which Tui has put departures on hold

Tui has cancelled the majority of its May and June departures to a handful of amber and red list countries.

All of Tui’s Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Turkey, Egypt, Cape Verde, Morocco, Tunisia and Bulgaria holidays are off until 28 June at the earliest.



Turkey and Cape Verde are currently on the UK government’s red list, while the remaining seven are on the amber list.



Tui said the decision came amid the "ongoing uncertainty" over travel this summer, and reiterated it would continue to operate to countries with open borders and where the Foreign Office allows travel.



Customers impacted by the latest round of cancellations will be able to request a full refund, or move their booking to a later date or different location and receive a booking incentive.