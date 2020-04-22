The operator set out the extension to its current operational suspension on Wednesday (29 April), pushing beach breaks back from a planned mid-May resumption, and Marella from end of May.



The launch of Tui River Cruises, which was pushed back earlier this month to 26 November, is still scheduled to go ahead as planned later this year, as are all holidays and Marella cruises due to depart beyond the latest cancellation window.



Tui said the decision was made on the basis of the Foreign Office’s current advice, advising against all non-essential travel worldwide for an "indefinite" period.