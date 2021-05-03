Tui has cancelled its holidays to the Greek island of Crete up to 13 June

Tui has cancelled its holidays to the Greek island of Crete up to 13 June

Tui has announced its latest round of holiday cancellations to destinations on the UK government’s red and amber lists.

The tour operating giant said it would continue to run holidays as planned to destinations where “where borders are open and FCDO (Foreign Office) advice allows travel”.

But Tui said it now had to cancel trips to a range of popular destinations up to 13 June or 27 June due to “ongoing uncertainty”.

Those destinations cancelled up to and including 13 June include Crete (Chania), Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thassos and Zante in Greece, while holidays to mainland Spain, as well as the islands of Formentera, Majorca, Ibiza, Menorca and La Palma, are cancelled until the same date.

Holidays to Aruba, Croatia, Cyprus, Italy, Jamaica and Tanzania are also cancelled up to 13 June, as are all Tui Lakes & Mountains trips.

Those destinations that been cancelled up to and including 27 June are: Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey.



Tui said in a statement: “All customers impacted by these cancellations will be contacted directly and will be able to request a full cash refund, or to change to a later date or alternative holiday and receive a booking incentive.



“If we need to cancel any future holidays because of updated government guidance, we will be in touch directly and aim to give customers at least seven days’ notice.”