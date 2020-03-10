Tui has dramatically cut back more than a dozen holiday programmes owing to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.
New information and guidance has been issued on holidays to the US, Spain, Jamaica, Vietnam, Cyprus, Madeira, Malta, Croatia, Tunisia, Italy, Goa, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
The German holiday giant said it was closely monitoring the situation around the world.
"Our holiday programme is experiencing some disruption due to local authority restrictions and Foreign Office (FCO) advice," said Tui.
"We are proactively contacting all customers whose holidays are affected to discuss their options, including an amendment or full refund."
Tui said customers due to travel should be mindful of additional screening measures and restrictions at airports and cruise ports, and added that customers could be denied entry to a destination based on recent travel.
It is advising all customers to check the latest FCO advice before travelling.
The operator will prioritise customers due to travel before 1 April.
This the latest update from the operator, as of Sunday (15 March).
US
We are aware the United States authorities have taken the decision not to permit entry to anyone travelling from the UK to the US from 16 March.
Customers due to travel to the USA 16-18 March will have their holiday automatically cancelled and refunded. There is no need to call us.
Customers due to travel 19-23 March we will call you to rearrange your holiday or offer a full-refund.
Customers due to travel after 24 March please bear with us as we prioritise customers due to travel before 24 March. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding.
Spain, Canary Islands and Balearic Islands
Following local measures put in place by the Spanish authorities, including closing some hotel facilities and local bars, restaurants and beaches, we have made the difficult decision to cancel holidays due to travel 14-29 March.
Customers due to travel to Spain, the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands 15-17 March will have their holiday automatically cancelled and refunded. There is no need to call us.
Customers due to travel to Spain, the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands 18-28 March, we will call you to rearrange your holiday or offer a full refund.
Customers due to travel after 29 March, please bear with us as we prioritise customers due to travel in the next two weeks. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding.
Jamaica
We are aware the Jamaican authorities have taken the decision not to permit entry to anyone travelling from the UK to Jamaica from 14 March for 14 days.
Customers due to travel to Jamaica 14-16 March will have their holiday automatically cancelled and refunded. There is no need to call us.
Customers due to travel 17-28 March, we will call you to rearrange your holiday or offer a full-refund.
Vietnam
Following changes in Vietnamese government advice, we are contacting customers who are due to travel to Vietnam from 17 March onwards as they will now need to apply for a visa from the Vietnamese Embassy.
Cyprus
Due to restrictions introduced by the local authorities in Cyprus, we’re sorry to advise that all holidays to Cyprus departing up to and including 28 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.
We are proactively contacting affected customers departing 16-28 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.
Madeira
Due to restrictions introduced by local authorities in Madeira, we’re sorry to advise all holidays to Madeira departing up to and including 28 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.
"We are proactively contacting affected customers departing between 14 and 28 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.
Malta
Due to restrictions introduced by the local authorities in Malta, we’re sorry to advise that all holidays to Malta departing up to and including 22 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.
We are proactively contacting affected customers departing 16-22 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.
Croatia
All holidays to Croatia after 26 March are currently operating as planned, therefore normal terms and conditions for amendments and cancellations apply. Should the restriction remain in place we will proactively contact affected customers.
Tunisia
Due to restrictions introduced by the local authorities in Tunisia, we’re sorry to advise that all holidays to Tunisia departing up to and including 22 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.
We are proactively contacting affected customers departing 16-22 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.
Italy
We’re aware the FCO has now changed its travel advice for Italy advising against all but essential travel and the Italian government has implemented new internal measures to minimise the spread of coronavirus which will run up to and including 3 April.
If you are due to travel between now and 3 April to Italy a member of our customer services team will contact you directly to discuss your options including an amendment or full refund.
Goa
We are proactively contacting customers due to travel to India on a Tui Airways flight before the end of April to discuss their options as these flights have been cancelled, including an amendment or a full refund.
Sri Lanka
The local authorities in Sri Lanka have implemented restrictions meaning that passengers will no longer be able to apply for a visa on arrival into the country.
Therefore, all customers due to travel on a Tui holiday, Tui tour or multi-centre holiday to Sri Lanka must secure their visa prior to travel. You can buy one here: www.eta.gov.lk/slvisa/
Thailand
The local authorities in Thailand have implemented restrictions meaning all customers due to travel on a Tui holiday to Thailand, whether with Tui Airways or a third party airline, will be required to download an AOT Airports app onto their mobile phones and complete the required information such as full name, passport ID, mobile phone number and address.
This information will be stored for 14 days and used if state agencies are required to make contact with individuals either during their holiday or afterwards.