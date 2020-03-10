Jamaica



We are aware the Jamaican authorities have taken the decision not to permit entry to anyone travelling from the UK to Jamaica from 14 March for 14 days.



Customers due to travel to Jamaica 14-16 March will have their holiday automatically cancelled and refunded. There is no need to call us.



Customers due to travel 17-28 March, we will call you to rearrange your holiday or offer a full-refund.



Vietnam



Following changes in Vietnamese government advice, we are contacting customers who are due to travel to Vietnam from 17 March onwards as they will now need to apply for a visa from the Vietnamese Embassy.

Cyprus



Due to restrictions introduced by the local authorities in Cyprus, we’re sorry to advise that all holidays to Cyprus departing up to and including 28 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.

We are proactively contacting affected customers departing 16-28 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.

Madeira



Due to restrictions introduced by local authorities in Madeira, we’re sorry to advise all holidays to Madeira departing up to and including 28 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.

"We are proactively contacting affected customers departing between 14 and 28 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.

Malta



Due to restrictions introduced by the local authorities in Malta, we’re sorry to advise that all holidays to Malta departing up to and including 22 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.

We are proactively contacting affected customers departing 16-22 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.

Croatia



All holidays to Croatia after 26 March are currently operating as planned, therefore normal terms and conditions for amendments and cancellations apply. Should the restriction remain in place we will proactively contact affected customers.

Tunisia



Due to restrictions introduced by the local authorities in Tunisia, we’re sorry to advise that all holidays to Tunisia departing up to and including 22 March have unfortunately had to be cancelled.

We are proactively contacting affected customers departing 16-22 March to find a suitable alternative holiday.

Italy



We’re aware the FCO has now changed its travel advice for Italy advising against all but essential travel and the Italian government has implemented new internal measures to minimise the spread of coronavirus which will run up to and including 3 April.

If you are due to travel between now and 3 April to Italy a member of our customer services team will contact you directly to discuss your options including an amendment or full refund.

Goa



We are proactively contacting customers due to travel to India on a Tui Airways flight before the end of April to discuss their options as these flights have been cancelled, including an amendment or a full refund.

Sri Lanka



The local authorities in Sri Lanka have implemented restrictions meaning that passengers will no longer be able to apply for a visa on arrival into the country.

Therefore, all customers due to travel on a Tui holiday, Tui tour or multi-centre holiday to Sri Lanka must secure their visa prior to travel. You can buy one here: www.eta.gov.lk/slvisa/

Thailand



The local authorities in Thailand have implemented restrictions meaning all customers due to travel on a Tui holiday to Thailand, whether with Tui Airways or a third party airline, will be required to download an AOT Airports app onto their mobile phones and complete the required information such as full name, passport ID, mobile phone number and address.

This information will be stored for 14 days and used if state agencies are required to make contact with individuals either during their holiday or afterwards.