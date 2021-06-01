Tui has pushed back the resumption of many holidays into July

Tui has extended its summer holiday cancellations into July.

The move will affect trips to Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Italy, Malta and Spain, among others.



It comes amid speculation the UK government will delay lifting the UK’s remaining Covid restrictions, which could impact international travel.



All holidays to Zante departing up to and on 28 June have been cancelled.



All departures to Aruba, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Malta, Spain and Tui lakes and mountains destinations, meanwhile, have been cancelled up to and on 4 July.