Tui has added a range of new excursions, activities and attraction tickets (Credit: Dylan Nolte / Unsplash)

Tui has added hundreds of excursions, activities and attraction tickets to its domestic experiences programme in a move to increase its UK offering this summer.

It comes ahead of a likely four-week delay to the UK’s 21 June Covid unlock, which is expected to be announced by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon (14 June) and could further delay the resumption of international leisure travel.

Tui also extended its summer holiday cancellations into July at the weekend.

Popular experiences Tui will offer include Warner Bros’ Harry Potter Studios, Westminster Abbey and flights on the London Eye. Outside of London, TUi said there was demand to visit Edinburgh Castle and Belfast’s Titanic Experience.