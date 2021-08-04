The tour operator’s latest financial results showed the UK was lagging behind other key European source markets, particularly Germany, for summer 2021 holidays.

But Joussen did not think this would mark a permanent reduction in capacity from the UK. He blamed the lack of “predictability” created by the UK government’s traffic light system and high cost of PCR tests for the sluggish British market this summer.

“I don’t think it will affect future capacity,” said Joussen, as Tui unveiled its third quarter results. “I think long-term we will see good booking trends.

“The difference between the UK and other countries is a little bit of the uncertainty. We have had Portugal on the green list and Portugal off the green list, so the predictability of decisions I think was not very high. Customers did not know what to do.”