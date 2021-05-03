Tui Group continues to anticipate a strong 2021 holiday season, with 70% of respondents to a recent survey stating they want to travel this year.

Summer 2021 bookings remain at a “high level” of 2.6 million, with strong demand growth in recent weeks – average prices were up 22%.

The group reported adjusted Ebit (earnings before interest and taxation) of €-1.3 billion in the reporting period (H1 2020 less affected by the pandemic: €-795 million.

The 2.6 million bookings for summer 2021 was 69% lower than at the comparable point in time for summer 2019, however.

Although average prices were 22% higher than for summer 2019 “due to the high proportion of all-inclusive packages in current bookings”.

Capacity for the core months of the 2021 summer programme remained equivalent to around 75% of the 2019 summer programme, and “the pick-up in demand is clearly evident in recent weeks”, with new bookings doubling since April.