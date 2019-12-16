The Tui Academy Sri Lanka provides training in hospitality, integrated life skills, and female empowerment for people aged 17 to 24.

It aims to help young people enter the tourism sector and has been set up in partnership with the Youth Career Initiative, a global employment programme run by the International Tourism Partnership.

The practical training will take place at Riu Hotels & Resorts, Aitken Spence Hotels, Hilton and Taj.

“Young people are an inspiration to all of us," said Dagmar Wöhrl, board member of the Tui Care Foundation, at the launch event in Ahungalla, Sri Lanka.

"We would like to empower these young women and men to start a career in tourism and pave their way for a successful and self-determined future."

