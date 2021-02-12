Tui has partnered with Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to give away holidays to deserving viewers.

The ITV show returned this weekend (20 February) revealing Tui as its new holiday prize partner – with 60 “Takeaway Getaways” up for grabs across the seven-week series.

Winners are able to take a seven-night all-inclusive family holiday at one of more than 70 resorts in more than 30 destinations until April 2023.

A new TV ad (below) has been created to run during the show’s commercial breaks with the theme of the slot “reflecting the nation’s desire to get away on holiday again” and featuring homemade videos of Tui employees pretending to be on holiday at home.