Tui Maya and Tui Skyla will now sail from Budapest later this summer

Tui has further postponed the launch of its new river cruise fleet until June due to “ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions”.

The first customer sailing onboard Tui Skyla will now take place on 28 June from Budapest, while Tui Maya will cruise for the first time, also from Budapest, on 2 July.

Tui’s ocean line Marella Cruises postponed its resumption to June 30 last week.

The company said it was contacting all affecting river customers “to discuss a range of flexible options”.

Customers can amend for free if they have an existing booking due to depart between 31 May and 27 June 2021. There is also a price match option to allow those with like-for-like bookings to move their holiday to later this summer.

Tui announced plans to enter the river cruise market in April 2019 after acquiring a fleet of three vessels.

The adults-only ships had originally been due to launch at an event in Amsterdam in March 2020.