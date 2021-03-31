Tui has renewed its focus on families and multi-gen holidaymakers

Tui has put more than 100,000 extra holidays on sale for summer 2022 as holidaymakers aim to get their, hopefully, post-Covid trips booked in early.

Consumers will have an additional 1,500 hotels to choose from across 62 short, mid and long-haul holiday hotspots, Tui confirmed on Thursday (1 April).



Tui said the move reflected increased demand for 2022 breaks, with Tui UK’s summer 2022 bookings up 120% compared to summer 2021.



It said families, in particular, were looking to book ahead, with May (2022) currently proving the most popular month for travel.



Tui is offering a range of incentives for families, including free kids’ places and low deposits; there are also new family accommodation options available.