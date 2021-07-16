Tui has launched its winter 2022/23 holiday programme four months early, offering 45 destinations – including the Canaries, Egypt and Mexico – as well as Senegal for the first time.
Departures are available from 1 November 2022 through to 30 April 2023. Deposits start from £75pp for short and mid-haul destinations, and £125pp for long-haul destinations, with select £0 deposits.
The airline and operator said the decision to bring the launch forward, its earliest ever, owed to "customer desire to book earlier".
New for 2022/23 is Senegal in west Africa. Tui will offer weekly Gatwick flights to Dakar and stays at the new 4T Riu Baobab resort, which offers 24-hour all-inclusive service, swim-up rooms and unlimited a la carte dining.
It is situated on the beach at Pointe Sarene, around 100km south of Dakar. Besides the beach, it offers opportunities to safari and explore the local culture.
Another new addition is the Sensatori Biomar in Sa Coma, Majorca. The hotel, which is undergoing a major refurbishment, is the latest addition to the Tui Sensatori by Blue portfolio, and will be available from April 2023.
It features swim-up rooms in both its adult-only and family areas, as well as suites with private pools in the adult-only area.
Richard Sofer, Tui commercial and business development director, said: “We know there is pent-up demand for holidays and the desire to have a holiday to look forward to is more evident now than ever before.
"Many of our customers, in particular families tied to school holidays and popular dates such as Easter, and weddings and larger groups want to book as far in advance as possible to secure their holiday of choice."
Sofer added: “We’re excited to launch Senegal as an exciting new winter sun destination and are confident it will appeal to customers seeking value for money, great all-inclusive resorts and guaranteed sunshine as well an experience that is a little bit different.”
A seven-night all-inclusive stay at the 5T Tui Sensatory resort Biomar leads in from £865pp including transfers, while a seven-night all-inclusive stay at the 4T Riu Baobab resort in Point Sarene, Senegal, leads in from £755pp including transfers. Prices are based on two adults sharing.