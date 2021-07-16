Departures are available from 1 November 2022 through to 30 April 2023. Deposits start from £75pp for short and mid-haul destinations, and £125pp for long-haul destinations, with select £0 deposits.



The airline and operator said the decision to bring the launch forward, its earliest ever, owed to "customer desire to book earlier".



New for 2022/23 is Senegal in west Africa. Tui will offer weekly Gatwick flights to Dakar and stays at the new 4T Riu Baobab resort, which offers 24-hour all-inclusive service, swim-up rooms and unlimited a la carte dining.