The group said summer 2021 demand was at “an unbroken level” at around 4.2 million bookings – with 52% of customers choosing to book online.

Average prices were 9% higher than for summer 2019 due to a high proportion of package holidays sales, while capacity for Tui’s programme had been adjusted to 60% of 2019’s summer season.

Besides the Balearic Islands, the Greek islands - in particular Crete and Rhodes – were among its most popular destinations.

The group reported achieving “positive cash flow” for the first time since the start of the pandemic of around €320m aided via an “efficiency programme” and “strict cost discipline".

Due to “continued restrictions” as a result of Covid, Tui said leisure travel could not be resumed in all markets during the reporting period – with adjusted Ebit (earnings before interest and taxation) of -€670m and revenues reaching €650m.