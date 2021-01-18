Tui has said it won't require its guests to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel

Tui won’t require its holidaymakers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel, but boss Fritz Joussen warned guests may yet be required to show proof of Covid vaccination by individual destinations.

Joussen on Tuesday (9 February) confirmed Tui would not make vaccination a requirement during a first-quarter results call. "We will live with the virus, we can’t eliminate it," he said. "And we can’t exclude people from life."



Joussen, though, said some countries would inevitably make proof of vaccination an entry requirement, either in lieu of or as well as testing, which he said had come a long way since summer 2020.



Focusing specifically on cruise, Joussen said it was his belief that testing was "still the right thing for the cruise industry".



He added that once there was a certain level of vaccination among a population, it was important freedom was given to everyone.